Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Has Been Rising 3.90% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares were 1.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ORGN share is $7.71, that puts it down -60.96 from that peak though still a striking 12.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.18. The company’s market capitalization is $665.67M, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ORGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $4.79 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.62%, and it has moved by -19.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.60, which implies an increase of 61.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ORGN is trading at a discount of -317.54% off the target high and -46.14% off the low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Origin Materials Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares have gone down -23.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -250.00% against -24.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -325.00% this quarter and then drop -320.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 238.80% in 2023.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Origin Materials Inc. insiders own 28.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.79%, with the float percentage being 42.91%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 5.27% of all shares), a total value of $38.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $11.1 million.