One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM)

During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $75.70, that puts it down -93.61 from that peak though still a striking 28.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.13K shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BEAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $39.10 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.46%, and it has moved by -14.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.30%. The short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 12.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.86, which implies an increase of 45.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, BEAM is trading at a discount of -168.54% off the target high and -15.09% off the low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares have gone down -28.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.84% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -30.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.73 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.44 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.07 million and $8.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -75.10% and then jump by 35.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -37.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.10% per annum.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.64%, with the float percentage being 89.26%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $321.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $294.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $95.32 million.