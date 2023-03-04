OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 30.65% Year-To-Date

During the last session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.76% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the ONCS share is $31.90, that puts it down -1356.62 from that peak though still a striking 66.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ONCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.31.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) registered a -20.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.76% in intraday trading to $2.19 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 68.85%, and it has moved by 3.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.61%. The short interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is 44430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.00, which implies an increase of 98.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, ONCS is trading at a discount of -4922.83% off the target high and -4922.83% off the low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.20% this quarter and then jump 78.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.40%. While earnings are projected to return 36.70% in 2023.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

OncoSec Medical Incorporated insiders own 30.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.83%, with the float percentage being 12.79%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32613.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19159.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13025.0, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.