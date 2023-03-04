Now Is The Time To Buy eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)

During the last session, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.22% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the EXPI share is $27.12, that puts it down -119.6 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 955.05K shares over the past three months.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EXPI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) registered a 4.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $12.35 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by -25.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.95%. The short interest in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 13.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 27.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EXPI is trading at a discount of -61.94% off the target high and -13.36% off the low.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -106.20% this quarter and then drop -116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $1.01 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.60%. While earnings are projected to return 150.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

eXp World Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.16%, with the float percentage being 61.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.42 million shares (or 17.09% of all shares), a total value of $116.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $52.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $26.32 million.