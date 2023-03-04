Now Is A Good Time To Buy Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY)

During the last session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s traded shares were 2.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.58% or $3.3. The 52-week high for the MBLY share is $48.11, that puts it down -15.15 from that peak though still a striking 40.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.85. The company’s market capitalization is $36.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MBLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) registered a 8.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.58% in intraday trading to $41.78 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.32%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. The short interest in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 6.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mobileye Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.7 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $491.46 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.74% per annum.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Mobileye Global Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.19%, with the float percentage being 74.04%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.18 million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $216.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Davenport & Co Llc’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $24.09 million.