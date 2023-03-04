Now Is A Good Time To Buy Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

During the last session, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $196.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $2.37. The 52-week high for the HON share is $220.96, that puts it down -12.27 from that peak though still a striking 15.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $166.63. The company’s market capitalization is $133.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HON has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.92.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) trade information

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $196.82 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.49%, and it has moved by -4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.57%. The short interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $219.78, which implies an increase of 10.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $185.00 and $265.00 respectively. As a result, HON is trading at a discount of -34.64% off the target high and 6.01% off the low.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Honeywell International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares have gone up 3.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.08% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.50% this quarter and then jump 6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.49 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.19 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.38 billion and $8.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.90% per annum.

HON Dividends

Honeywell International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Honeywell International Inc. is 4.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)’s Major holders

Honeywell International Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.96%, with the float percentage being 78.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,847 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 61.09 million shares (or 8.80% of all shares), a total value of $12.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.95 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.27 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $3.01 billion.