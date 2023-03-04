Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH): Can A Stock That’s Up 32.60% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 14.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $23.43, that puts it down -44.36 from that peak though still a striking 36.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $6.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.84 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.37% in intraday trading to $16.23 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.85%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 41.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone up 24.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.03% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.40% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 644.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $487.44 million and $521.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 208.20% and then jump by 233.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 21.70% in 2023.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.40%, with the float percentage being 58.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 688 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.71 million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $530.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.08 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $273.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 14.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.6 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $143.09 million.