Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.43% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the MNTV share is $18.48, that puts it down -157.38 from that peak though still a striking 28.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) registered a 2.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $7.18 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.21%, and it has moved by -13.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.41%. The short interest in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is 9.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.42, which implies an increase of 31.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MNTV is trading at a discount of -81.06% off the target high and -11.42% off the low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentive Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares have gone up 1.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.11% against 11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $121.28 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $117.34 million and $116.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.20%. While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.46% per annum.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Momentive Global Inc. insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.20%, with the float percentage being 92.96%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.65 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $79.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $73.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 5.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $20.98 million.