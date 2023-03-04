Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s Stock Is Up 6.12%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $5.52, that puts it down -463.27 from that peak though still a striking 6.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $390.31M, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V. (LILM) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.44%, and it has moved by -24.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.74%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares have gone down -57.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.12% against -0.40.

While earnings are projected to return 56.90% in 2023.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders own 84.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.85%, with the float percentage being 128.46%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.83 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $21.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.13 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 8.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.