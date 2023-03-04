Is Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Hit More of the Losses Given A -9.29% Dip From High?

During the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.35% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $17.88, that puts it down -9.29 from that peak though still a striking 52.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.76. The company’s market capitalization is $6.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a 3.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.35% in intraday trading to $16.36 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by 11.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.33%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 14.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone up 41.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.21% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 675.00% this quarter and then jump 287.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.00% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 142.60%. While earnings are projected to return 131.20% in 2023.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.11%, with the float percentage being 100.36%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 369 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 37.96 million shares (or 10.06% of all shares), a total value of $368.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.47 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 9.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $335.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.65 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $74.36 million.