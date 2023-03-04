Is Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s traded shares were 4.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the UNIT share is $14.25, that puts it down -181.07 from that peak though still a striking 1.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $5.07 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.46%, and it has moved by -23.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.80%. The short interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is 16.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.53 day(s) to cover.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uniti Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares have gone down -46.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.14% against -3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.03 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $286.41 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $293.01 million and $278.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.40% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.60%. While earnings are projected to return 113.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.40% per annum.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Uniti Group Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

Uniti Group Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.55%, with the float percentage being 89.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 37.95 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $263.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $262.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 17.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.75 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $83.44 million.