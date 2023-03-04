Is Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.35% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the PBYI share is $5.16, that puts it down -60.75 from that peak though still a striking 50.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $151.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.01K shares over the past three months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) registered a -19.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.35% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.14%, and it has moved by -26.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.59%. The short interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.4 million and $45.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.70%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2023.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Puma Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 16.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.18%, with the float percentage being 72.45%. Camber Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $10.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.