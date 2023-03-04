Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 2.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.21% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $19.24, that puts it up 0.26 from that peak though still a striking 76.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a 4.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.21% in intraday trading to $19.29 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.26%, and it has moved by 26.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.23%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MINISO Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares have gone up 192.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 480.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $376.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $649.23 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $385.27 million and $325.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% and then jump by 99.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 140.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 39.91% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited is 1.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.53%, with the float percentage being 18.46%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $74.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.84 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $48.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $5.73 million.