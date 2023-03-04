Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)

During the last session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s traded shares were 3.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the HLMN share is $12.45, that puts it down -36.81 from that peak though still a striking 27.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HLMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $9.10 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by -6.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.61%. The short interest in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is 10.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.30, which implies an increase of 19.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HLMN is trading at a discount of -42.86% off the target high and -9.89% off the low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hillman Solutions Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares have gone up 8.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.91% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $346.07 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $369.8 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $344.49 million and $363.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -117.90% in 2023.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Hillman Solutions Corp. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.98%, with the float percentage being 100.79%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 59.6 million shares (or 30.65% of all shares), a total value of $449.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $86.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 5.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $29.05 million.