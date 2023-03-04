Investing In Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ERAS share is $12.57, that puts it down -259.14 from that peak though still a striking 6.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $479.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ERAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $3.50 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.51%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.96%. The short interest in Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 8.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.17, which implies an increase of 79.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ERAS is trading at a discount of -528.57% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Erasca Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares have gone down -61.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.71% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.50% this quarter and then jump 3.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -116.70% in 2023.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc. insiders own 25.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.83%, with the float percentage being 97.16%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.32 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $142.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.06 million shares, is of Arch Venture Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $86.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $14.28 million.