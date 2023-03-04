IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) On Friday – Up 61.02% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 4.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.77, that puts it down -59.75 from that peak though still a striking 61.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.21 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.36%, and it has moved by -17.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.71%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.87, which implies an increase of 17.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $4.08 respectively. As a result, IAG is trading at a discount of -72.88% off the target high and 25.85% off the low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone up 98.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.71% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $232.1 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.6 million and $356.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.80% and then drop by -34.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 79.00% in 2023.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.86%, with the float percentage being 69.00%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.9 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $115.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.92 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 24.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.86 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $28.99 million.