How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Given A -273.13% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares were 1.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.94% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the LXRX share is $3.48, that puts it down -29.85 from that peak though still a striking 51.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $555.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.24K shares over the past three months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) registered a 22.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.94% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.18%, and it has moved by 18.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.10%. The short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 4.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 73.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LXRX is trading at a discount of -273.13% off the target high and -273.13% off the low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) shares have gone down -2.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.35% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14k and $37k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -14.00% in 2023.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.55%, with the float percentage being 83.38%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 89.78 million shares (or 47.57% of all shares), a total value of $215.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.15 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.