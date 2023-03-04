Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS)’s -2.27% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.16% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the HILS share is $2.78, that puts it down -115.5 from that peak though still a striking 76.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $15.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.46 million shares over the past three months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) registered a 14.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.16% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.27%, and it has moved by 25.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.12%. The short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 23990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 17.50% in 2023.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders own 55.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.29%, with the float percentage being 14.13%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44065.0 shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $35692.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11777.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9539.0.