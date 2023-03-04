HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.76% or $2.28. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $60.03, that puts it down -89.67 from that peak though still a striking 32.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.50. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a 7.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $31.65 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.56%, and it has moved by -5.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.80%. The short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 7.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.53, which implies an increase of 13.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, HCP is trading at a discount of -35.86% off the target high and 5.21% off the low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HashiCorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares have gone down -10.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.64% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.22 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.87 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.52 million and $100.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.70% and then jump by 27.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -241.20% in 2023.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders own 4.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.99%, with the float percentage being 92.11%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.44 million shares (or 13.95% of all shares), a total value of $361.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $239.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $64.53 million.