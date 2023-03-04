Given A -86.86% Drop From High, Can PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 2.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $10.95, that puts it down -86.86 from that peak though still a striking 5.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.53. The company’s market capitalization is $975.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.09%, and it has moved by -29.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.11%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 22.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.39 day(s) to cover.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares have gone down -35.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.51% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -570.40% in 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders own 28.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.81%, with the float percentage being 85.04%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.85% of all shares), a total value of $235.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $82.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $21.78 million.