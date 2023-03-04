Following Its 52-Week Low, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN)’S Share Price Rose 1.25% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -10.13%

During the last session, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s traded shares were 4.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GEN share is $30.30, that puts it down -57.32 from that peak though still a striking 1.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.02. The company’s market capitalization is $12.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $19.26 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by -17.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.95%. The short interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) is 11.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gen Digital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares have gone down -14.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.71% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $940.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $954.15 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $716 million and $708 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.30% and then jump by 34.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return 21.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gen Digital Inc. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s Major holders

Gen Digital Inc. insiders own 8.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.54%, with the float percentage being 95.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 921 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 67.67 million shares (or 10.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $326.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.42 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $270.33 million.