Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s Stock Is Up 62.66%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the XPRO share is $24.04, that puts it down -1.78 from that peak though still a striking 62.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 688.05K shares over the past three months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. XPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $23.62 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.47%, and it has moved by 21.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.89%. The short interest in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.25, which implies an increase of 10.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, XPRO is trading at a discount of -27.01% off the target high and 6.86% off the low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expro Group Holdings N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares have gone up 74.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 838.89% against -6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 900.00% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $336.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $317.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $295.67 million and $280.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.00% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.90%. While earnings are projected to return 88.70% in 2023.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders own 7.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.57%, with the float percentage being 81.84%. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.31 million shares (or 26.95% of all shares), a total value of $373.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.87 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $151.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 7.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $41.66 million.