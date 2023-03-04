Does Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Still Look Attractive After A 2.99% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.25% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the ZETA share is $13.46, that puts it down -22.14 from that peak though still a striking 62.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) registered a 5.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $11.02 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 17.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.18%. The short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is 6.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.40, which implies an increase of 17.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ZETA is trading at a discount of -90.56% off the target high and 9.26% off the low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares have gone up 57.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.49 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.3 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.85 million and $126.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.00% and then jump by 19.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -673.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.60% per annum.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders own 8.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.55%, with the float percentage being 62.67%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $107.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $20.16 million.