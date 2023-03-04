Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Have Dropped -67.54% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DBGI share is $208.00, that puts it down -15082.48 from that peak though still a striking 8.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $7.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.05%, and it has moved by -52.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.80%. The short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -311.60% in 2023.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.63%, with the float percentage being 1.64%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27774.0 shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $38050.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15938.0 shares, is of NVP Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21835.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2496.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3419.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 371.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $508.0.