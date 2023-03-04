CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Is Likely To Grow By 52.85% Or More

During the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares were 3.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CTIC share is $7.80, that puts it down -44.98 from that peak though still a striking 38.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $690.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CTIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.92% in intraday trading to $5.38 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.10%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.64%. The short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 12.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.41, which implies an increase of 52.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.70 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CTIC is trading at a discount of -178.81% off the target high and -61.71% off the low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CTI BioPharma Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares have gone down -14.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.94% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.30% this quarter and then jump 83.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.98 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.89 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -47.40% in 2023.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.76%, with the float percentage being 81.92%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.74 million shares (or 10.83% of all shares), a total value of $79.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.81 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $51.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 14.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $16.51 million.