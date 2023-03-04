Could Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.57% or $1.94. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $78.40, that puts it down -798.05 from that peak though still a striking 46.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.70. The company’s market capitalization is $13.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 211.19K shares over the past three months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GFAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) registered a 28.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.57% in intraday trading to $8.73 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.93%, and it has moved by -14.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.22%. The short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 70.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GFAI is trading at a discount of -243.64% off the target high and -243.64% off the low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardforce AI Co. Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) shares have gone down -40.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -214.75% against 5.10.

While earnings are projected to return -72.20% in 2023.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders own 42.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.24%, with the float percentage being 0.42%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 40640.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $9712.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18715.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2373.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4796.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $927.0 market value.