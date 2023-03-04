Could Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares were 7.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.62% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the SAN share is $3.95, that puts it up 1.5 from that peak though still a striking 43.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $67.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.36 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) registered a 3.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.62% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.26%, and it has moved by 14.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.88%. The short interest in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 8.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Santander S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares have gone up 66.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.75% against 11.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.30%. While earnings are projected to return 192.90% in 2023.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Santander S.A. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.00%, with the float percentage being 2.00%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 145.1 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $428.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.41 million shares, is of Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $60.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $5.09 million.