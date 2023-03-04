Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Given A -43.25% drop From High?

During the last session, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $20.57, that puts it down -43.25 from that peak though still a striking 61.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $978.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. BHVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.22.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $14.36 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.40%, and it has moved by -23.70% in 30 days. The short interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 3.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.17, which implies an increase of 69.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, BHVN is trading at a discount of -1014.21% off the target high and -60.17% off the low.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biohaven Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd. insiders own 14.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.60%, with the float percentage being 53.44%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 2.10% of all shares), a total value of $9.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $44.67 million.