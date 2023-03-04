Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Declined -13.70% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s traded shares were 4.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the BAX share is $86.15, that puts it down -115.7 from that peak though still a striking 3.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.58. The company’s market capitalization is $20.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.08 million shares over the past three months.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $39.94 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.55%, and it has moved by -13.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.14%. The short interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.55, which implies an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $63.20 respectively. As a result, BAX is trading at a discount of -58.24% off the target high and -0.15% off the low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baxter International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares have gone down -30.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.86% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then drop -13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.61 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.73 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.71 billion and $3.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.60% and then drop by -0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.50%. While earnings are projected to return -291.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.18% per annum.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baxter International Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Baxter International Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.50%, with the float percentage being 84.66%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,382 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 58.99 million shares (or 11.70% of all shares), a total value of $3.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund owns about 16.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $900.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.03 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $809.54 million.