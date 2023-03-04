Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares were 3.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BHC share is $24.30, that puts it down -165.28 from that peak though still a striking 56.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.92 million shares over the past three months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $9.16 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.28%, and it has moved by 16.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.10%. The short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is 24.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies a decrease of -1.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BHC is trading at a discount of -9.17% off the target high and 23.58% off the low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares have gone up 53.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.90% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.90% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.99 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.2 billion and $1.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 76.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.60% per annum.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Bausch Health Companies Inc. insiders own 3.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.32%, with the float percentage being 77.80%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.72 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $239.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.44 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $182.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 15.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.22 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $27.45 million.