Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Has Dropped -26.26% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares were 21.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BBD share is $4.11, that puts it down -65.73 from that peak though still a striking 3.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.39. The company’s market capitalization is $25.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.86 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. BBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.26%. The short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 30.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Bradesco S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares have gone down -28.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.57% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.32 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.2 billion and $8.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.30% and then drop by -29.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.60% per annum.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 0.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.32%, with the float percentage being 18.33%. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 83.53 million shares (or 1.57% of all shares), a total value of $240.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.17 million shares, is of ABRDN PLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $306.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 42.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.51 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $75.48 million.