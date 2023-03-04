B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Is Up 21.51% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 0.28% – What To Do Now

During the last session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 6.14 million. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $5.07, that puts it down -41.62 from that peak though still a striking 21.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.65 million shares over the past three months.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.83%, and it has moved by -12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.32%. The short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 12.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares have gone up 17.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.00% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $596.75 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $398.92 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $526.11 million and $365.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.40% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.72%. While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.21%, with the float percentage being 69.98%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 110.87 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $395.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.04 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $283.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 55.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.06 million, or about 4.01% of the stock, which is worth about $153.74 million.