Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Is Worth Evaluating At $4.73

During the last session, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares were 1.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.34% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ANNX share is $7.65, that puts it down -61.73 from that peak though still a striking 56.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $225.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.22K shares over the past three months.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ANNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) registered a -6.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.34% in intraday trading to $4.73 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.24%, and it has moved by -34.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.60%. The short interest in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.95, which implies an increase of 70.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.63 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ANNX is trading at a discount of -534.25% off the target high and 2.11% off the low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annexon Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares have gone down -19.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.47% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.40% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc. insiders own 2.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.79%, with the float percentage being 102.34%. Satter Management Company, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.41 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $27.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $9.56 million.