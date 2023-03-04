After A 45.65% Jump In The Last Week, Does Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s traded shares were 7.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 64.70% or $6.58. The 52-week high for the KALA share is $97.00, that puts it down -479.1 from that peak though still a striking 78.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $31.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. KALA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$6.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) registered a 64.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 64.70% in intraday trading to $16.75 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.65%, and it has moved by -6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.17%. The short interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) shares have gone up 10.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.16% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.70% this quarter and then jump 74.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.86 million and $1.37 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.90% per annum.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.08%, with the float percentage being 22.65%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 90500.0 shares (or 5.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23759.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12358.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10174.0, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.