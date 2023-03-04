After A -4.26% Drop In The Last Week, Does Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 9.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $142.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.05% or $6.83. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $246.52, that puts it down -73.47 from that peak though still a striking 22.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $110.26. The company’s market capitalization is $47.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) registered a 5.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.05% in intraday trading to $142.11 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.26%, and it has moved by -13.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.31%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares have gone down -21.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.00% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $608.73 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $689.59 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $422.37 million and $497.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.10% and then jump by 38.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -20.90% in 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders own 9.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.40%, with the float percentage being 74.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.71 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.37 million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $518.38 million.