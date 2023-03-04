Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Rose 33.06% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 25.86% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 52.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $125.67, that puts it down -54.16 from that peak though still a striking 33.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.57. The company’s market capitalization is $134.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 55.96 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $81.52 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.39%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.08%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 31.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone down -3.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.40% this quarter and then drop -39.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.3 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.53 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.89 billion and $6.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.90% and then drop by -15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.60%. While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.12% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.66%, with the float percentage being 72.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,364 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 134.53 million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $8.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.6 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.32 billion.