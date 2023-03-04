ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Stock Dropped -9.28% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares were 2.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ADMA share is $3.98, that puts it down -16.37 from that peak though still a striking 58.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $762.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.92 million shares over the past three months.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $3.42 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -9.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.27%. The short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 12.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ADMA Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares have gone up 26.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.29% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.51 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.38 million and $29.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.10% and then jump by 63.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2023.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.96%, with the float percentage being 75.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.98 million shares (or 6.59% of all shares), a total value of $31.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $13.65 million.