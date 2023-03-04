A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO)

During the last session, Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s traded shares were 2.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. The 52-week high for the ATCO share is $15.63, that puts it down -1.56 from that peak though still a striking 34.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ATCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 3.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.51%. The short interest in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is 10.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.88, which implies an increase of 8.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.50 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ATCO is trading at a discount of -36.45% off the target high and -0.71% off the low.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlas Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlas Corp. (ATCO) shares have gone up 7.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.99% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $437.29 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $449 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $428.2 million and $408.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.10% and then jump by 10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.70%. While earnings are projected to return 151.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Atlas Corp. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

Atlas Corp. insiders own 25.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.12%, with the float percentage being 84.54%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 125.08 million shares (or 50.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlas Corp. (ATCO) shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Global Infrastructure ETF owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $15.17 million.