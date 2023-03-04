A Quick Glance At Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) Stock: It Is up 20.3% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.31 Percent

During the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.81% or $4.24. The 52-week high for the BPMC share is $79.40, that puts it down -67.33 from that peak though still a striking 20.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.76K shares over the past three months.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BPMC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.64.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) registered a 9.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.81% in intraday trading to $47.45 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.97%, and it has moved by 3.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.58%. The short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is 5.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.65, which implies an increase of 30.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, BPMC is trading at a discount of -140.25% off the target high and 19.92% off the low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blueprint Medicines Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares have gone down -35.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.24% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.10% this quarter and then drop -45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.49 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.73 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.02 million and $62.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -67.80% and then drop by -35.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.10%. While earnings are projected to return -297.00% in 2023.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.78%, with the float percentage being 111.50%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.96 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $590.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $379.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $117.85 million.