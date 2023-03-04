A -42.62% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

During the last session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s traded shares were 3.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $1.74. The 52-week high for the EMR share is $100.00, that puts it down -16.9 from that peak though still a striking 15.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.40. The company’s market capitalization is $48.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $85.54 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.09%, and it has moved by -6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.25%. The short interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.02, which implies an increase of 16.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, EMR is trading at a discount of -42.62% off the target high and 6.48% off the low.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emerson Electric Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares have gone up 4.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.10% against 14.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2023.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerson Electric Co. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Emerson Electric Co. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.89%, with the float percentage being 79.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,224 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55.08 million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $4.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.4 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $981.44 million.