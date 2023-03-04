A -109.73% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

During the last session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares were 10.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $2.19. The 52-week high for the PYPL share is $122.92, that puts it down -61.12 from that peak though still a striking 12.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.39. The company’s market capitalization is $88.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.08 million shares over the past three months.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PYPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 49 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 31 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $76.29 this Friday, 03/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.73%, and it has moved by -7.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.44%. The short interest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 23.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.94, which implies an increase of 22.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, PYPL is trading at a discount of -109.73% off the target high and 8.24% off the low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PayPal Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares have gone down -18.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.92% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then jump 22.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.38 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.48 billion and $6.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.00% and then jump by 8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.20%. While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

PayPal Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.42%, with the float percentage being 76.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,919 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 95.86 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $8.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.22 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.26 billion.