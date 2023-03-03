Year-To-Date, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Price Has Increase 20.29%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.54% or -$3.45. The 52-week high for the ZLAB share is $53.95, that puts it down -46.09 from that peak though still a striking 43.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 687.74K shares over the past three months.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ZLAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.24.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) registered a -8.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.54% in intraday trading to $36.93 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -12.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.72%. The short interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.66, which implies an increase of 49.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.55 and $138.00 respectively. As a result, ZLAB is trading at a discount of -273.68% off the target high and 30.82% off the low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zai Lab Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares have gone down -14.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.23% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.80% this quarter and then jump 48.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.98 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.25 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.1 million and $44.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.60% and then jump by 40.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.10%. While earnings are projected to return 78.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Zai Lab Limited insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.58%, with the float percentage being 71.65%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $284.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.71 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares are Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $28.19 million.