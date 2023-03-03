Year-To-Date, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Price Has Decrease -7.66%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BVS share is $15.10, that puts it down -526.56 from that peak though still a striking 41.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $193.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.55%, and it has moved by 22.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.66%. The short interest in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioventus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares have gone down -67.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.00% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.80% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.77 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.41 million and $117.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.60%. While earnings are projected to return 440.70% in 2023.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Bioventus Inc. insiders own 15.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.80%, with the float percentage being 81.56%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 19.62% of all shares), a total value of $84.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of Juniper Investment Company, LLC’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $4.71 million.