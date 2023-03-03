Year-To-Date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Price Has Decrease -28.45%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares were 18.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.03% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the CYTO share is $43.00, that puts it down -1139.19 from that peak though still a striking 34.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14170.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 41.43K shares over the past three months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) registered a 47.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.03% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.20%, and it has moved by 20.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.74%. The short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 18770.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2023.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 7.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.74%, with the float percentage being 1.88%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6239.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $36173.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3241.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18791.0.