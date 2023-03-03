Will Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares were 5.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the JCI share is $69.60, that puts it down -9.28 from that peak though still a striking 28.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.52. The company’s market capitalization is $44.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $63.69 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.90%, and it has moved by -8.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.77%. The short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 7.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.00, which implies an increase of 12.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, JCI is trading at a discount of -44.45% off the target high and 8.93% off the low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Johnson Controls International plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares have gone up 16.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.33% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.51 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.11 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.1 billion and $6.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.20%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.95% per annum.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Johnson Controls International plc is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.45%, with the float percentage being 92.69%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,355 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.45 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.8 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 31.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.53 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.