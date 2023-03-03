Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) Has Been Falling -23.65% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.50% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the WSR share is $13.66, that puts it down -43.94 from that peak though still a striking 14.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.15. The company’s market capitalization is $479.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 272.18K shares over the past three months.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WSR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) trade information

Whitestone REIT (WSR) registered a 1.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.50% in intraday trading to $9.49 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by -8.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.65%. The short interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.40, which implies an increase of 23.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, WSR is trading at a discount of -36.99% off the target high and -5.37% off the low.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Whitestone REIT has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Whitestone REIT (WSR) shares have gone down -3.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.33% against -3.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.53 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.94 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.12 million and $35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

WSR Dividends

Whitestone REIT is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Whitestone REIT is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s Major holders

Whitestone REIT insiders own 6.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.51%, with the float percentage being 72.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 15.95% of all shares), a total value of $74.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whitestone REIT (WSR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $13.76 million.