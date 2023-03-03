What To Expect As Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Delivers An -14.10% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares were 4.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SESN share is $0.96, that puts it down -65.52 from that peak though still a striking 36.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $119.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SESN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.08%, and it has moved by -5.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.75%. The short interest in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies an increase of 3.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, SESN is trading at a discount of -3.45% off the target high and -3.45% off the low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sesen Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares have gone down -14.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2023.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders own 8.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.90%, with the float percentage being 14.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.85 million shares (or 5.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.