What Should You Do With Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s traded shares were 12.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the HAYW share is $18.83, that puts it down -59.44 from that peak though still a striking 32.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HAYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $11.81 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by -12.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.90%. The short interest in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 18.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.41, which implies an increase of 11.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, HAYW is trading at a discount of -52.41% off the target high and 15.33% off the low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hayward Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares have gone up 9.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.61% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -62.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260.17 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $263.76 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $352.38 million and $410.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.20% and then drop by -35.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 215.10% in 2023.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Hayward Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.02%, with the float percentage being 108.89%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 47.08 million shares (or 22.28% of all shares), a total value of $417.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.73 million shares, is of Alberta Investment Managament Corp’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $228.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 5.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.74 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $45.31 million.