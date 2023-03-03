We Just Learned Something New About ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) This Week With Its 2.68% Gain

During the recent session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 0.92 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.38% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $61.44, that puts it down -137.59 from that peak though still a striking 9.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.29. The company’s market capitalization is $10.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 4.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.38% in intraday trading to $25.86 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.68%, and it has moved by -8.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.04%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 15.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -43.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300.85 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $312.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $241.7 million and $267.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.50% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.19%. While earnings are projected to return -40.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.10% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.55%, with the float percentage being 104.68%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 618 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.02 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 13.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.65 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $401.99 million.