Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.60% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the VERI share is $20.25, that puts it down -164.02 from that peak though still a striking 40.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.57. The company’s market capitalization is $240.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.49K shares over the past three months.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Veritone Inc. (VERI) registered a 20.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.60% in intraday trading to $7.67 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by -23.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.18%. The short interest in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 7.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VERI is trading at a discount of -56.45% off the target high and 34.81% off the low.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veritone Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares have gone up 4.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.27% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -81.10% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.89 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.15 million and $34.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.80% and then drop by -1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -22.20% in 2023.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Veritone Inc. insiders own 14.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.63%, with the float percentage being 50.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $13.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Banta Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 million.